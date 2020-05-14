13 WREX to debut new show “Only the Good News,” this Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Times are tough, but the Rockford area is full of wonderful people doing extraordinary things. And now, more than ever, those acts of positivity need to be highlighted.

Starting this Sunday, May 17, 13 WREX will debut a brand new show to celebrate the good in our community. The show is called "Only the Good News" and will air at 7:30 a.m. every Sunday.

True to its name, the show will only consist of good news, no matter what's going on at the time of the show's airing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives in so many ways, including our newscasts. With so much important information about the coronavirus being released every day, we've had to change our focus to make sure you get all of the life-saving information you need.

While 13 WREX provides positive local news in almost every newscast, it can often be overlooked amidst so much news about the pandemic. So, we want to fix that. This show is for you and your family to take a minute and enjoy all of the good that is going on, even during these difficult times.

We hope you'll join us every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. for "Only the Good News."