124 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total confirmed cases over 1,300

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Pritzker announced a new website to help get people jobs in the state. Illinois also reported more than 3,200 new cases of the virus along with nearly 140 new deaths. Winnebago County Leaders also provided an update on the virus. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, May 14, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The total number of confirmed cases of in Winnebago County reaches 1,300.



On Thursday, the health department reported 124 new cases of the virus. There's now been a total of 1,303 positive tests in the county.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, says 56 percent of the new cases reported on Thursday were from the backlogged/missing tests from the UIC Health Sciences Campus drive-through testing site between April 24 and May 6.



There's now been more than 13,000 tests conducted in Winnebago County as of Thursday. The county is currently seeing a 15.3 percent of positive tests for the virus, which is below the 20 percent rate standard set by the state to move to Phase 3 of its 5-phase plan to reopen.



As of Thursday, the Stateline region is still on track to move to Phase 3 of the plan. The earliest a region can move to Phase 3 is May 29.

There are no new deaths being reported in Winnebago County. There's been a total of 248 people who have recovered from the virus.