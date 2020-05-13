White Pines Resort closes after more than 30 years due to coronavirus

MT. MORRIS (WREX) — After being open for more than 30 years, a resort in Mt. Morris will be closing its doors for good amid the coronavirus pandemic.



White Pines Resort announced on Facebook they were forced into bankruptcy from being closed due to the state's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.



The resort says it was hit the hardest from not being able to have events over 50 people as well as its restaurant not being open.



The resort is having a going out of business Gift Shop sale ‪May 18-20‬ ‪from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



