Whistleblower: US could face virus rebound, ‘darkest winter’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government whistleblower says America faces the "darkest winter in modern history" unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus.



Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright alleges he was ousted from a senior post at the Department of Health and Human Services after opposing widespread use of a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump for COVID-19.



Bright will testify to a House committee on Thursday that the nation's window of opportunity is closing and stronger federal action is needed to oversee testing, procure needed supplies and double down on safety messages.



Trump is urging states to reopen their economies.