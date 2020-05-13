Thousands of immigrant families could lose out on stimulus check

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some immigrant families in Northern Illinois will not be able to receive the COVID-19 Relief Check.

It's because the Trump Administration only authorized the payment to U.S. citizens.

"So you will have U.S. citizens married to someone who doesn't have social security number but they file their taxes with an individual tax payer identification number (meaning) no one in the family gets any of the COVID relief money," said Rockford based Immigration Attorney Sara Dady.

Dady says this hardship will impact thousands of families in our area, even though they are following the rules.

"Most middle class families are two income families and both mom and dad are working. And so if mom doesn't have a social security number but dad is a U.S. citizen and they both get laid off from their jobs, they are not going to get any of the stimulus relief," said Dady.

But if a U.S. citizen is with an undocumented immigrant who does don't file taxes, they are still eligible to receive the check.

Families also have the potential to miss out on unemployment.

"You have to be authorized to work in the united states in order to receive unemployment. So if you have someone who over stayed their visa, they are no longer authorized to work, they do not qualify for unemployment," said Dady.

Dady says this situation could affect tens of thousands of people working in Northern Illinois.