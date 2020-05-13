Suspect stabs victim in Janesville attempted armed robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Janesville police are investigating after a man said he was stabbed during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning.

According to the victim, a suspect demanded money from him in the area of 12 1/2 S. Academy just before 3 a.m. When he refused to comply, the suspect apparently stabbed him once.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a man with a bald head. He's about 6 feet tall with a stocky build, and between 40 and 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information should call Janesville police at (608) 755-3100. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.