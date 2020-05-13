Stateline to squeeze out one more dry day ahead of rain and storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High pressure is firmly in place at the surface in the short term, but rain and storms are poised to make a return.

Midweek sunshine:

Enjoy the sunshine Wednesday has to offer as high pressure has pushed east of the Stateline. Clockwise flow around high pressure is going to result in a subtle shift in wind direction, with winds out of the southeast by the afternoon.

High pressure continues sliding east through Wednesday. Clouds are going to return through the afternoon.

Winds could be blustery, with gusts approaching 30 MPH during the early afternoon. Along with the breezy conditions, an increase in cloud cover is likely to turn skies mostly cloudy by sunset. Despite incoming clouds, dry conditions remain in place for the majority of the daylight hours.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday brings a return to rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. A few storms could have some small hail, but most of the activity through early Thursday is going to remain sub-severe. That may change by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances are nearly a guarantee overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Thursday thunder:

A stationary front is going to park over the Upper Midwest, keeping several rounds of rain or thunderstorm activity in the forecast. The morning features rain and thunder chances, but this early activity looks to taper off toward the afternoon.

The sun might even try to make a few appearances, which would only help the atmosphere destabilize a bit more. As a cold front pushes through the region late Thursday evening, the threat for potentially severe storms increase.

A slight risk (2 / 5) for severe weather is possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead to Thursday afternoon and evening, all threats are on the table, however wind is far and away the most substantial threat. Flash flooding in a few spots could develop, especially in areas where thunderstorms are able to train. The window for severe weather should close by midnight Friday, leaving behind a drier end to the work week.

Wet weekend?:

Friday features drier conditions with a mix of sun and clouds likely. High temperatures climb into the lower 70s ahead of what could be a wet start to the weekend.

Between 1" and 2" of rain are likely between Wednesday and Sunday, with localized areas of even higher amounts possible.

Saturday and Sunday both feature chances for rain and thunderstorms. Between Wednesday night and Sunday, when rain chances begin to dwindle, between 1" and 2" of rain could fall. Locally higher rain totals are possible under heavier thunderstorms.