Six Flags Great America to reopen at limited capacity, will require reservations

GURNEE, Ill. (WREX) — Six Flags Great America has announced its plans for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.



The amusement park announced they'll be reopening with a limited capacity as well as will require reservations to attend the park.

"While specific caps on attendance have not been established or announced, the safety and well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority and we want to provide adequate space to maintain a safe distance from other guests," the amusement park chain wrote on its website. "To that end, we will be limiting the capacity of our parks to meet national, regional, and health officials’ recommended social distancing guidelines."

Under the new reservation system, anyone wishing to visit the parks will have to reserve not only a date, but also a time.

"On the day of their visit, they will be allowed to enter only during the time period they initially selected," the website reads.

Six Flags said the system will keep parks from having to turn guests away once capacity is reached. The system will also help limit crowding at park entrances, according to the amusement park.

The reservation system will go online for each park shortly before operations resume. During the initial reopening phase, only our Members and Season Pass Holders will be granted access to the system. After a set period of time, other tickets holders will be invited to make reservations, too. Reservations will be open for the remainder of the 2020 season, but additional "blocks" will also be opened on a weekly basis, the company said.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford have already delayed their opening to the season due to the pandemic.

"We will open as soon as it is safe to do so," a message on park's website reads. "While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the properties, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials."

For more information, click here.