Rockford University, RVC planning for students to return to the classroom for Fall 2020 semester

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two colleges in Rockford are planning on having students return to the classroom come the Fall, but know that may change.



A spokesperson for Rockford University says the school intends on beginning the Fall 2020 semester with in-person instruction and open residence halls.



However, the university is aware those plans may change and they'll follow the guidance of the state's leaders.

Here's what the school said in a statement to 13 WREX: "We also fully acknowledge the continued fluidity the environment dictates. In all circumstances, the university will follow the guidance of our local, state, and federal health authorities to ensure that we are doing everything necessary to protect the health and safety of our entire campus community."

Rockford University also discussed the possibility of a second wave of the virus occurring in the Fall. The school says they are planning for that, as well.

In a statement sent to 13 WREX, the school says they're asking faculty members to "prepare for the possibility of both in-person and online delivery options for all classes, but also scheduling options that involve a hybrid blend of offerings (classes that meet both face to face and online) to allow us greater ability to adhere to social distancing guidelines."

Rock Valley College also says they're operating as if though things will be normal come the fall, but are also aware of quick things can change.



Here's the statement an RVC spokesperson gave to 13 WREX when asked what their plans for the fall were:

"We have not announced a decision at this time. We are awaiting further direction from the Governor, state and local health officials and the ICCB. That being said, fall registration is open and all sections, including face to face, are being offered. So while we have been proceeding as if fall will be normal, we understand how rapidly things can change. We are preparing for every possibility. I would say we will likely have a decision after we learn more at the end of the month about the plans for the state and the stay at home order beyond May 30. Wish we could be more definitive at this point, but that is where we are."

Northern Illinois University in DeKalb says they're preparing for a "variety of scenarios" come the 2020 Fall semester.



Here's NIU's full statement when 13 WREX asked about their plans for the fall:

"NIU is preparing for a variety of scenarios to determine options for the scheduling and delivering of fall classes. All considerations and plans will be developed collaboratively over the next 30-60 days, and will be in accordance with the directives from our governor and public health officials."

Bradley University in Peoria announced earlier this week they are planning for students to return to the campus this fall.