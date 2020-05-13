Free WiFi available at all Rockford Public Library branches

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Library now offers WiFi from its parking lot during library hours.

“We know the public depended on us for access to the internet,"

RPL Executive Director Lynn Stainbrook said. “Where we’re disappointed about having to limit our in-person service, we’re glad to be able to offer people some connectivity through their personal devices, in our parking lots.”

Its WiFi network saw over 600 connections every day before the pandemic, according to Stainbrook.

Users can access the network from their cars in the parking lot while still maintaining social distancing.

WiFi will be available at each branch during its regular business hours.

The library offers curbside pick-up, an online library card, and virtual events in response to closures from the pandemic.