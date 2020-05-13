Rockford family creates “hugging” device for grandma

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Close contact with anyone outside your home is essentially forbidden during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading. Because of that, it's been a long time since Carly Marinaro and her five children got to hug their Nana Rose.

"Almost two months now," said Marinaro.

"I've been so close to these children since they were born," said Rose Gagmon.

But being close is the one thing Rose can't be with her great grandchildren right now.

"She said, 'oh I just want to hug them. I just want to touch them,' and we went, oooh we can't do that," said Marinaro.

What they could do is come up with a plan to get as close to Nana Rose as possible. With some PVC pipes, plastic window sealer, livestock gloves, and a little love, they created "hug time".

"They said, Nana you gotta come over right now," said Gagmon.

On Tuesday afternoon, with camera phone's rolling, Carly captured the moment she and her kids surprised Rose with some long overdue embraces.

"Oh my goodness!" Rose exclaims in the video.

"My turn!" Yells one of the children, eager for a change to wrap her arms around her great grandma.

"It was a wonderful, wonderful surprise, I got to hold my grandkids," said Gagmon.

"They want her coming over every day for hugs," said Marinaro.

Something Rose may very well do, now that the family can spread the love without spreading the germs.