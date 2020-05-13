Rockford Catholic churches preparing to hold Mass starting May 25

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Catholic Churches in Rockford have announced a plan to start reopening churches in the area.



The Diocese of Rockford made the announcement on Wednesday. The Diocese says it is abiding by a multi-phase plan developed by the bishops of the Chicago Province in consultation with the approval of state and local public health officials and civil authorities.



The Diocese says it hopes to start having Mass in the presence of the faithful, consistent with the guidelines for gatherings, on Monday, May 25

Here's a look at the four guiding principles of the multi-phased Plan according to the Rockford Diocese:

Everything possible should be done to provide people the solace of the church’s sacramental life in a timely and reasonable way. The current situation in Illinois remains dangerous and fragile. While much has been achieved, there remains the potential that the gains could be lost by a second more virulent wave. Trust needs to be established that the top priority in any Plan is the safety and well-being of people. We cannot take for granted that people will return just because churches are reopened. Calling people to exercise faithful citizenship will be key. Each Catholic will need to take personal responsibility for the common good as well as their own safety. With these principles in mind, a Plan to prudently and gradually resume the full scope of public sacramental celebrations, liturgies and faith practices, has been designed. The Plan envisions a set of required measures and phases.

The Diocese says there will be an ongoing review of the Plan so that adjustments are made in accord with new data.

Here's a full look at the multi-phase plan: