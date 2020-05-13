Rockford Mayor nominates new 12th Ward Alderman

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara nominated Ginger Hanley as the 12th Ward Alderman after the previous alderman, John Beck, passed away.

“In speaking with Ginger, it is clear that she cares deeply for her community, just like John did," Mayor McNamara said. "She will continue his legacy of outstanding community service with an emphasis on collaboration.”

The previous 12th Ward Alderman John Beck passed away in April and left a vacancy. He had been the alderman for almost 20 years when he died.

“I will strive to emulate my predecessor – John Beck," Hanley said. "He was always extremely responsive to his constituents and thoughtful in his actions. He set a high bar and I will do my best to serve residents of the ward as well as he did.”

The City Council votes on Hanley at their regular meeting on May 18. If approved within 30 days, she will officially fill the position.

Hanley works as a P.E. teacher at All Saints Catholic Academy and as a fitness instructor at the YMCA.

She served as the Republican committee-person for the 12th word since last May.

Her dad was a Navy pilot, so she grew up all around the world. Hanley moved to Rockford in 1996 to attend Rockford College. After a short stay in Arizonia, she returned to Rockford the next year.

She lives in the Edgewater neighborhood with her husband, two children and one foster child.