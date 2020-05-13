Pritzker to leaders across the state: ‘Step up and lead’

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker sent a strong message to leaders throughout the state.



Speaking from his home in Chicago on Wednesday, the governor addressed the leaders throughout the state, saying they need to do their part during the pandemic.



The governor also said counties who try to reopen early may not be reimbursed by FEMA for damages they incur by ignoring the law.



You can read the full message from the governor below:

"COVID-19 has turned our world upside down and stolen our sense of normalcy and stability. I want this to end just as much as you do. If I could take away the pain and the loss you're feeling right now, I would do it in a heartbeat. But this virus is still among us. This pandemic is not over. And to pretend otherwise in a misguided attempt to reclaim what we've lost will only make this last longer. For leaders, there are no easy decisions in a pandemic. Every choice, every choice, has consequences. And I know leaders across the state are struggling with these choices, and I have sympathy for them in that struggle. But what I don't have sympathy for is those so intent on disregarding science and logic, so afraid to tell their constituents what they may not want to hear, that they put more people's lives at risk. You weren't elected to do what's easy. You were elected to do what's right. To the small minority of businesses that choose to ignore the medical doctors and the data and to ignore your legal obligations to the residents of your communities, there will be consequences. Businesses and [individuals] will be held accountable. Counties that try to reopen in defiance may not be reimbursed by FEMA for damages they incur by ignoring the law. Police can and will take action, but there is no consequence the state could impose hat is greater than the harm you will do to your own communities. 192 Illinoisans lost their lives to this virus in the past 24 hours. 192. How is that not real to you? More people will get sick and admitted to the hospital and die if we don't stay the course and follow the guidance the experts have provided. Step up and lead. Now more than ever, your communities need you. Don't let them down."

Gov. Pritzker