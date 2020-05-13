Nightly heavy rainfall could leave the Stateline soaked by Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 2 rounds of heavy rain over the next 2 nights may have the Stateline a water-logged by the weekend. Extra warmth does work in with the rain, however.

Round #1 (Tonight):

As a warm front and stronger upper level winds push in tonight, showers and storms brew up. Activity isn't likely until after midnight, with some spots not seeing rainfall until closer to sunrise.

Pockets are heavier rainfall are possible closer to sunrise Thursday.

Pockets of stronger storms are possible, mainly west of I-39. These could bring some gusty winds and small hail. These storms may also create heavier downpours, so rain totals may approach 1" tonight in spots. While the overall threat for flash flooding remains slight, stay alert late tonight and early Thursday.

A slight risk of isolated flash flooding is possible through Thursday morning

The overnight showers and storms may linger for a little while Thursday morning, which also helps get a few spots up to 1" for rainfall. We should catch a break from the rain Thursday afternoon.

Despite all of the showers and clouds, the warm front coming in overnight provides a boost in temperature. Many locations may warm into the low 70's by Thursday afternoon.

Round #2 (Thursday evening to night):

Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday evening.

This second round of showers and storms looks stronger, so risks for flash flooding and severe weather are possible during this round.

Another night with a slight risk for flash flooding is possible Thursday.

After a lull in the activity Thursday afternoon, the strong upper level winds kick in again during the evening and help spark new storms. A cold front also lends a hand in getting storms going. Because the front will be somewhat slow-moving, rounds of storms may hit certain spots repeatedly, creating a flash flood risk.

A slight risk for severe weather is possible Thursday evening, mainly for wind and hail.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats for severe weather Thursday evening, in addition to the flash flood threat. Another 1" or more for rainfall looks possible with this second round of rain. After drenching the Stateline Thursday evening, the showers and storms should dry up by late Thursday night. The weather remains dry throughout Friday.

Round #3 (weekend):

After a break on Friday, more showers and storms arrive over the weekend. The weather pattern looks a bit murky at this time, so while this weekend will not be a washout, plan on rain and possibly a few storms between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. For now, the weather this weekend does not look as intense as tonight and tomorrow night. We'll have to monitor for any flash flood risks, if we get enough rain the next couple of nights.

River flooding may be possible by early next week, thanks to all of this week's rain moving into the watershed. If you live near a river or stream, keep a close eye on the water levels starting this weekend.

Dry weather does take over for a long stretch next week, which will help us recover from all of the potential rain this week. Temperatures rise close to 80 degrees with the dry stretch coming up.