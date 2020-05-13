New coffee, decor business opens in Rockton

ROCKTON (WREX) — Many would say now is a tough time to open a new business. But that didn't stop one store in Rockton from doing just that.

DeeDee's Main Street Coffee & Decor opened its doors on May 8. Not only can you get something to eat or drink, but there is also decor that you can buy. Starting on May 13, the business is offering curb side pickup. So you have to call in your order before picking it up.

"Opening during this time, I feel privileged. I want to serve our community and I want people to get things that they want," said DeeDee's Main Street Coffee & Decor Owner Diana Weiser. "Essential or not, I just feel like everybody wants to get out."

