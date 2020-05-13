 Skip to Content

More than 1.5M people have recovered from the coronavirus worldwide

(WREX) — As the number of cases and deaths related to the coronavirus continue to rise, so does the number of recoveries.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 1,508,029 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered.

The university says of that number, 230,287 people are in the U.S., which leads the world in the number of recoveries.

There's been a total of 4,292,139 cases of the virus worldwide, including 1,371,395 in the U.S., according to the university.

