Letter: City of Dixon employees write letter asking officials not to consider release of Rita Crundwell

Dixon City Council, all 103 employees in the city government and members of the community have written a letter asking officials not to release Rita Crundwell from prison after she asked for a compassionate release in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Crundwell, the ex-comptroller of the city of Dixon, was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for embezzling $53 million. Crundwell's crime is believed to be the largest theft of public dollars in U.S. history.



"This crime was not a spur of the moment or made under duress," the letter sent to the Federal Correction Institution in Pekin. "This crime was not precipitated by financial hardship depriving her of basic human needs. This was premeditated, carefully calculated plan fueled by greed and a desire for fame that was executed over a 20-year period."



The letter goes on to say that an early release would destroy the community's trust of the judicial system and send a dangerous message to any public official considering theft. The letter, signed by City Manager Danny Langloss, ends by saying Crundwell must pay her debt to society through the service of her full sentence.



The city also released a victim impact statement, which was sent on behalf of the Dixon City Council, all 103 employees within the city, and the community, detailing the damage left by Crundwell's embezzlement.



"She drove on the streets that didn't get repaired or replaced because of her theft! She saw city employees every day that had gone over 2 years without raises because of her theft! She saw the Street Department trucks well past their useful life that couldn't be replaced because of her theft! She saw the results of deferred maintenance in almost every city department because of her theft!"



The 67-year-old's release date is scheduled for Oct. 29, 2029. She says she has multiple health problems and has been a model minimum-security prisoner.

The judge said she can seek compassionate release if she's exhausted all administrative avenues.



