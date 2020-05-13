Lee County leaders say developmental center workers have received unfair treatment by community

Dixon (WREX) — On Tuesday, the Lee County Health Department announced the first COVID-19 death in the county coming from a resident at the Jack Mabley Developmental Center. As of Tuesday, there were a total of 24 staff members and 42 residents who had tested positive for the virus.

The Lee County Executive Leadership Team says employees at the center have received unfair treatment by the community. For example, leaders say restaurants were refusing to deliver food to workers at the center.

"The work that the employees at the Jack Mabley Center are doing is absolutely phenomenal," says Dixon City Administrator Danny Langloss.

Langloss describes workers at the center as heroes, saying they are going above and beyond for a vulnerable population.

"What people don’t really realize with this outbreak and what’s happening here is that people with these disabilities have a lot of spacial relation issues," says Langloss. "It's hard to keep distance with those types of things and with this kind of virus as quickly as it spreads."

Langloss says as the virus spreads at the center so has backlash from the community. A reaction he and the rest of the executive leadership team of Lee County believe is unfair.

"With the rising numbers people began to be very negative toward the leadership and employees at Jack Mabley as if they’ve done something wrong."

Langloss believes not only are workers risking their own health but many are working double shifts throughout this pandemic to care for their residents. Which is why the county's leadership team penned a letter to the community which was shared on social media, urging people to support the center through this difficult time.

"The community just responded in the fashion our community always does," says Langloss. "When you go to the Facebook post and go to all of the comments, comment after comment in support of the people at the center. Their team their leadership is just phenomenal."

KSB Hospital announced it would be delivering food to workers at the center this week.