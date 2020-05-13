Iowa to lift more restrictions, open more businesses statewide

IOWA (KWWL) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced she is expanding the lifting of some restrictions to all of Iowa's counties effective May 15.

Reynolds said that all restrictions currently lifted in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties, will now be lifted statewide.

This includes:

Restaurants

fitness centers

salons

barber shops

massage therapy

NOTE: Bars and casinos will continue to remain closed.

These businesses will be required to follow capacity restrictions, health measures and recommended guidance from the Department of Public Health.

Sarah Reisetter from the IDPH said that businesses that are reopening need to frequently clean and sanitize following the latest CDC guidelines and have hand sanitizer available for customers and staff. They will also need to provide visual reminders for everyone to social distance themselves 6 feet apart while in the establishment and recommend the usage of masks.

Reynolds mentioned that Iowans still need to limit gatherings to 10 people, social distance when in public and wear a mask when not able to social distance.

Reisetter also said that any Iowan over 65 or with underlying health conditions should still continue to stay home as much as possible. Anyone who has been in close contact with anyone who is a confirmed positive case also needs to continue to self-isolate for 14 days.