Illinois reports record high 192 new COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours

CHICAGO (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths related to the virus continue to rise in Illinois.



On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,677 new cases of the virus, bringing the state's total number of cases up to 64,698.



Health officials also reported 192 new deaths related to the virus. The state's death toll related to the virus is now up to 3,792. This is the largest one day death toll so far, according to IDPH.



Edwards County is now reporting a case of COVID-19. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 84,698 cases, including 3,792 deaths, in 99 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 17,668 specimens for a total of 489,359. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 17%.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

