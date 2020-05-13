Illinois lawmakers planning return to Springfield next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois state lawmakers are returning to Springfield next week.



House Democrats learned about their return during a virtual caucus meeting Wednesday morning. House Speaker Mike Madigan's staff says members will meet at the Bank of Springfield Center while the Senate resumes session in the Capitol. Representatives are planning to be in session from May 20-22.

Madigan's Chief of Staff Jessica Basham says members and staff should be tested for COVID-19 before session resumes, even if they are asymptomatic or recovered from a previous infection. "Any member of staff who tests positive or feels ill should remain home, consult with a healthcare professional or self-quarantine." Anyone entering the Bank of Springfield Center will have their temperature checked and they must have face coverings at all times. Representatives will be spread out six feet apart on the floor level of the center, modeling the layout of the House floor in the Capitol.

Basham says a limited number of staff will be at the BoS Center and Capitol next week. Others will continue to work remotely. The public will be allowed to watch session, but they'll be arranged on the mezzanine level to allow for social distancing. The Capitol Complex will remain closed to the public, unless individuals are visiting district offices on the first floor escorted by staff or lawmakers.

Safety measures

The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends all committee meetings, caucuses and negotiation sessions be conducted by phone or video conference whenever possible. Following adjournment of session, the Department recommends isolation and social distancing for at least 7 days.

Speaker Madigan sent a letter to House Minority Leader Jim Durkin to discuss the plans to resume session. Madigan says his caucus is committing to taking comprehensive steps to ensure health and safety for members and staff. He is asking every member of the Democratic caucus to sign an IDPH-approved pledge committing to all proper safety precautions. Along with the temperature check and face mask requirement, medical experts recommend lawmakers travel alone and "refrain from extracurricular activities" with other members, lobbyists or others during session.

Madigan says lawmakers must recognize these are not normal times. "A pandemic is not swayed by our speeches, by our desire for normalcy, or by political expediency. But as we all acknowledge, social distancing and medically guided precautions have saved lives."

