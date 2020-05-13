Flawed N95 masks put healthcare workers at risk

WASHINGTON (AP/WREX) — Frontline healthcare workers nation-wide received defective and flawed N95 masks and other PPE which put them at risk, according to an AP investigation.

The masks inside were stamped as if approved by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health — signifying they had been certified by the U.S. government as safe for workers in health care settings.

All masks came from a U.S.-certified factory in China, Shanghai Dasheng, who make legitimate masks.

Shanghai Dasheng is one of the largest manufacturers of legitimate N95s in the world. Only 14 Chinese companies, including Shanghai Dasheng, are currently U.S.-certified to make medical-grade N95 masks.

At first glance, a stamp on the masks appear to be approved by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Heath which marks them safe use in health care settings.

Yet, the simple placement of the elastic determines whether a healthcare worker could be exposed.

Elastics that wrap around the ears fit looser than those that wrap around the head. The looser fit of those masks means less protection.

It's unclear if Shanghai Dasheng purposely made flawed N95 masks or if a counterfeit factory is using their certification numbers.

WREX reached out to OSF, Mercyhealth and Swedish American who all did not receive these flawed masks.

Governments, hospitals, nursing homes, and regular consumers spent hundreds of millions of dollars on these flawed masks. N95 masks cost around 60 cents each before the pandemic, but now can cost as much as $6 each.

Masks aren't the only counterfeit item pouring into the country, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Mislabeled medicines, fake tests and cures for COVID-19, and defective PPE are now the focus of many federal trade investigations.

You can read the AP investigation here. This is an ongoing story.