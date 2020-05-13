Eastland’s Dertz named NHSSCA Male Athlete of Year

LANARK (WREX) — Eastland senior Eli Dertz earned national recognition for his weightlifting prowess, as he was named Male Athlete of the Year by the National High School Strength Coaches Association. Dertz was also an All-American.

In a release, the NHSSCA said, "This award is given annually to a high school athlete who has demonstrated outstanding achievement on and off the field in regards to strength and conditioning, athletic performance, academics and leadership."

Dertz was an All-State football player for Eastland/Pearl City, and a standout wrestler as well. He plans on playing football at Loras while studying engineering. His workout regimen is staying intense during the pandemic, as earlier this week the 245-pound Dertz bench-pressed 400 pounds.