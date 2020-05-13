Downstate Senators share conflicting views on ‘Restore Illinois’ plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Many downstate leaders are crafting their own plans to reopen businesses a week after 'Restore Illinois' was introduced.



Legislators from both sides of the aisle are expressing their thoughts about Gov. JB Pritzker's phased reopening plan. Downstate lawmakers say there's no perfect solution to make everyone happy. They just want to be a part of the discussion.

"We have counties in downstate Illinois that have higher death rates per capita than the city of Chicago," said Sen. Andy Manar.



The Bunker Hill Democrat believes Pritzker is making the right decision by exercising caution, while others want to quickly get back to reality.

"We can't get in a situation where we take one step forward and we open things too quickly only to take two or three steps in the opposite direction, which is gonna prolong the agony." He expects a very robust debate between lawmakers about the timeframe in between each phase of 'Restore Illinois.'

"Held back by their government"

Sen. Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) says the state shouldn't use a rigid one-size-fits-all strategy during a fluid situation. "We need to be cautious. But what is cautious to Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago is a little bit different, necessarily, than what would be considered cautious on West Gallatin Street in Vandalia."

He explained people can't afford to be held back by their government. For this reason, Plummer feels Illinois should use the 11 emergency medical service regions instead of Pritzker's four groups.

"A one-size-fits-all strategy takes precedent over addiction issues and suicide issues, mental health issues and child abuse issues, and poverty," Plummer said. "That's problematic, because the long-term consequences of those things can be much more severe than the coronavirus if we're not careful."

A return on the horizon?

Both Senators want to return to Springfield to start a difficult budget discussion. "We have to get together to talk about how we can reduce spending where that's possible, without cutting too deep," Manar said. He believes safety of the legislature and staff comes first. "I'm not going to put anyone on our staff in harm's way." Meanwhile, Plummer would like to see a budget passed as soon as possible to help give guidance and leadership to local units of government.

"But this is going to be a tough budget. It would have been nice the last few years - the last 15 or 20 years - if we would have been balancing our budgets and creating a rainy day fund, and putting the state of Illinois in a better position to weather a storm like this."

Pritzker says the legislature should convene to get Illinois' financial house back in order. "The General Assembly needs to pass a comprehensive plan to support families, small businesses and small towns," Pritzker said during his virtual briefing Tuesday. "The Congress is looking at supporting the states and we need to make sure that we are supporting the people who make our economy go."

However, the governor isn't calling lawmakers back to Springfield for a special session. Pritzker says leaders and members of both chambers need to agree on a plan to work safely before returning. Senate President Don Harmon's spokesman, John Patterson, says the chamber is eager to help families and small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are reviewing recommendations for action as the Senate President wants to make sure Senators return to a crystal clear legislative agenda and a plan to minimize the health and safety risks to everyone working at the Capitol."

Overcoming obstacles

For now, lawmakers will continue discussions in their virtual working groups. Manar says it will take a long time before Illinoisans can get back to any sense of normalcy. "I wish that could happen. I wish that my kids could go back to school for a couple weeks and close out their year," said Manar. "They need that closure desperately."

The Democrat also understands why some business owners have decided to take it upon themselves to reopen their doors. "We have an economy that's stalling. Some would argue that it's retracting. We have the need for individuals who want to overcome the obstacles in their lives the stay-at-home order puts around them."

However, Plummer says it's time to get back to reality. He supports local leaders and health departments moving closer to normal operations. "We're doing long-term damage to the Illinois economy and I don't understand why the governor has opened the door to these huge big boxes and slammed the doors on main street businesses."

Pritzker says all four regions are on track to move into Phase 3 of his plan by May 29. Despite this, one of the counties in Plummer's district will reopen Wednesday. Madison County officials approved a resolution to defy Pritzker's stay-at-home order with a 27-2 vote Tuesday night.

In this case, Manar hopes others will follow Pritzker's guidance. "You don't raise confidence, in my opinion, by wishing things were normal. You raise confidence by setting things in motion to respond to the crisis at a local level."