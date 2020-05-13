Boone County reports second long-term care facility as area of concern for COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting its second area of concern for the coronavirus and says more are expected in the coming days.



On Wednesday, health officials announced Park Place of Belvidere is now an area of concern after 4 people tested positive for the virus at the facility.



Health officials say two of the staff members from the facility tested positive for the virus along with two residents.



The facility says they've been screening residents and employees while requiring them to wear a face mask in the building for the past 6 weeks. The facility says they have a "steady and ample supply" of personal protective equipment.



The county's first area of concern, Symphony Northwoods, is now reporting 81 total cases of the virus, including 60 residents and 21 staff members. 9 residents at the facility have died from the virus, according to the health department.



The health department says more long-term care facilities are expected to be listed as areas of concern in the coming days/weeks as the health department is in the process of testing all staff and residents at the facilities in the county.

"With the growing amount of evidence pointing to individuals without symptoms carrying COVID-19 and the increasing challenges we face with combatting outbreaks in facilities of our most vulnerable across the state, mass testing is strongly advised by the Boone County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health. This will provide an added level of disease surveillance which allows us to identify previously undetected cases, prevent continued transmission, and swiftly implement mitigation strategies to decrease potential spread," said the health department in a press release.

In total, the county is reporting a total of 264 cases of the virus on Wednesday, including 13 deaths. The county is also reporting 36 recoveries from the virus.