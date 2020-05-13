Belvidere North’s Espensen makes college commitment

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere North senior Anthony Espensen earned NIC-10 All-Conference 1st Team honors this past season. Next up for Espensen, college hoops at UW-Stevens Point.

"I had multiple calls with the coaches," Espensen said. "We did a few Zoom calls even. Once I was pretty interested and saw a lot of support and trust from the coaches, I went up with my parents. We walked around the campus. We didn't get to go in any buildings but I got to see what it's like and get the feel."

Espensen knows playing at the next level will be tough, especially at a school with the tradition of Stevens Point. The Pointers boast four national championships in program history. Espensen looks forward to upholding that tradition.

"Probably the challenge, honestly," he said is what he's most looking forward to. "I have to get stronger and work on my game. That's stuff I can do right now at home. I'm taking advantage of that."

One thing he learned playing for the Blue Thunder is the importance of putting in the work.

"You have to just try to outwork everybody," Espensen said. "That's all you can control is playing hard."

But what he'll always keep with him from his days at Belvidere North is something deeper.

"Definitely the relationships with my teammates," Espensen said. "We had a really tight, close group with eight seniors. Those are going to be lifelong friendships. We've been through a lot together. We're going to continue to be close and stay in touch. That's what you have to take away from basketball, making friends and having fun. It makes you want to keep playing."

Keep playing he will, as Anthony Espensen looks to make more memories on and off the court at UW-Stevens Point.