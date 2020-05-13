Anderson Japanese Gardens to host wedding services for limited time

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time in six years, you can celebrate your wedding at the Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford.



The Garden announced on Wednesday they will offer wedding receptions on a limited basis starting in September.

Anderson Gardens and Fresco at the Gardens, operated by Franchesco’s Ristorante, realize many bridal couples are forced to reschedule their weddings dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Garden and Fresco believe this opportunity will help alleviate the stress and anxiety many bridal couples are struggling with as they try to find available wedding venues.

Anderson Japanese Gardens is a world-renowned Japanese garden that has a reputation as one of Northern Illinois’ most stunning wedding ceremony venues. The wedding receptions will be held in Fresco’s timber-framed dining room overlooking the Garden. The Garden discontinued hosting wedding receptions over six years ago.

For more information and availability, please contact Leah at 815-316-3285 or lkeirn@andersongardens.org