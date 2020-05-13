4 new COVID-19 related deaths in Winnebago County, 46 new cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting new cases and deaths related to the coronavirus in the county.



On Wednesday, health officials announced 4 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total up to 39. Of the 39 deaths, 26 have been in congregate settings, according to the health department.



The health department also reported 46 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases up to 1,179 in the county. There's now been 12,629 tests given in the county.



7 more people recovered from the virus in the county, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 233.

According to the Winnebago County Health Department, there are now 19 places that it considers "locations of concern." Those places are:

Alden Alma Nelson Manor

Amberwood Care Centre

Anam Care

The Atrium

East Bank Center

Forrest City Rehab and Nursing

Goldie B Floberg Center

Linconshire Place

Milestone

Peterson Meadows

River Bluff Nursing Home

Robert Webb Terrace

Rock River Health Care

Rockford Rescue Mission

Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus

St. Anne Ascension Living

Stepping Stones of Rockford

Van Matre

Winnebago County Jail

Here's Wednesday's full report from the county: