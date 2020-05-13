4 new COVID-19 related deaths in Winnebago County, 46 new cases

4 new COVID-19 related deaths in Winnebago County, 46 new casesNew
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting new cases and deaths related to the coronavirus in the county.
On Wednesday, health officials announced 4 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total up to 39. Of the 39 deaths, 26 have been in congregate settings, according to the health department.
The health department also reported 46 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases up to 1,179 in the county. There's now been 12,629 tests given in the county.
7 more people recovered from the virus in the county, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 233.
According to the Winnebago County Health Department, there are now 19 places that it considers "locations of concern." Those places are:
- Alden Alma Nelson Manor
- Amberwood Care Centre
- Anam Care
- The Atrium
- East Bank Center
- Forrest City Rehab and Nursing
- Goldie B Floberg Center
- Linconshire Place
- Milestone
- Peterson Meadows
- River Bluff Nursing Home
- Robert Webb Terrace
- Rock River Health Care
- Rockford Rescue Mission
- Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus
- St. Anne Ascension Living
- Stepping Stones of Rockford
- Van Matre
- Winnebago County Jail
Here's Wednesday's full report from the county: