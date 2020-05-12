Winnebago County gets funding for nonprofits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local nonprofits that provide food or shelter can get money.

Winnebago County is getting $162,185 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for programs in the area as well as $231,229 in additional funds under the CARES Act. A local board made of representatives from local nonprofit human service agencies, governmental entities and the community at large will decide how the funds are distributed.

"So if you're the Salvation Army, you're the YMCA, you're the food pantry, you now have an influx of money to at least pay for the services that you're going to turn around and give to people tomorrow," said United Way of Rock River Valley Vice President Linda Sandquist.

Eligible agencies can apply for money. Agencies chosen to get funds must:

Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government.

Be eligible to receive federal funds.

Have an accounting system.

Practice non-discrimination.

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.

If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Applications must be received by 1 p.m. on Friday. To download an application, click here.