Winnebago County adds 185 new cases of COVID-19, nine deaths

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department announces 185 new cases of COVID-19, which is the largest single day total announced since the pandemic hit our area.



There are not 1,133 positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County.



The spike, though, can be explained after test results that were previously in "limbo" were finally released to patients who had been waiting to receive them.



Last week, 13 WREX reported that 2,1000 tests taken at the University of Illinois' College of Medicine campus in Rockford were missing. Public health officials say the lab who had the results could not securely release the data electronically, so results had to be mailed. They say that took longer.

Additionally, public health officials are reporting nine deaths. That brings the total number of deaths to 35. Out of those 35 deaths, 23, or 65.7 percent, occurred in a congregate living setting.

Recoveries also increased to 226.

Winnebago County has conducted a total of 11,478 tests, with 4,252 still pending. If you factor in the 1,133 positive cases, that means 6,093 were negative.

According to the Winnebago County Health Department, there are now 18 places that it considers "locations of concern." Those places are: