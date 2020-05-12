Warming trend ahead as rain, storm chances return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The chilly temperatures of early May are going to be slowly replaced by warmer, more seasonable temperatures. While sunny conditions are ahead in the short-term, an unsettled pattern is going to set up late in the week.

High pressure weather:

A large expanse of high pressure is keeping weather tranquil across much of the High Plains and Upper Midwest, including the Stateline. As high pressure is in control of at the surface, fairly calm winds and clear skies allowed for temperatures to drop into the lower 30s in spots.

It was a frosty start early Tuesday as lows dropped to and below freezing in a few spots.

Despite a frosty start, a quick rebound in temperatures is ahead for Tuesday afternoon. Highs are forecast to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is a handful of degrees warmer than the 54° observed in Rockford on Monday.

High pressure keeps the weather quiet over the next 24 to 36 hours. Rain chances arrive late Wednesday into Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies through the day give way to a few more clouds overnight as winds become more southeasterly. The southerly component to winds will result in milder overnight temperatures, with most regions bottoming out near 40.

Midweek flip:

The Stateline is going to have one last significantly cooler-than-average day Wednesday as highs climb into the lower 60s.

A warming trend is ahead for the second half of the week, with highs near average to slightly above by early next week.

On top of the below average temperatures, clouds are going to be on in the increase. By the afternoon hours, expect mostly cloudy skies ahead of late-evening rain and thunderstorm chances.

Model guidance tends to be in good agreement with rain chances moving in primarily during the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rain could result in a few localized areas of flash flooding, especially by early Thursday.

The overall risk for flash flooding overnight Wednesday into Thursday is fairly low, but localized flash flooding could be a concern.

Severe weather isn't expected for the overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning period, but that could change by late Thursday.

A small threat for severe weather exists Thursday afternoon and evening. A lot of uncertainty exists with this system, so continue to monitor the forecast.

The Storm Prediction Center generally has areas along and south of I-88 under a marginal risk, or a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale, for severe storms. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding this severe potential, mainly due to morning convection which could help dampen the threat.