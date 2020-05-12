Warming trend ahead as rain, storm chances return

Warming trend ahead as rain, storm chances returnNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The chilly temperatures of early May are going to be slowly replaced by warmer, more seasonable temperatures. While sunny conditions are ahead in the short-term, an unsettled pattern is going to set up late in the week.
High pressure weather:
A large expanse of high pressure is keeping weather tranquil across much of the High Plains and Upper Midwest, including the Stateline. As high pressure is in control of at the surface, fairly calm winds and clear skies allowed for temperatures to drop into the lower 30s in spots.
Despite a frosty start, a quick rebound in temperatures is ahead for Tuesday afternoon. Highs are forecast to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is a handful of degrees warmer than the 54° observed in Rockford on Monday.
Mostly sunny skies through the day give way to a few more clouds overnight as winds become more southeasterly. The southerly component to winds will result in milder overnight temperatures, with most regions bottoming out near 40.
Midweek flip:
The Stateline is going to have one last significantly cooler-than-average day Wednesday as highs climb into the lower 60s.
On top of the below average temperatures, clouds are going to be on in the increase. By the afternoon hours, expect mostly cloudy skies ahead of late-evening rain and thunderstorm chances.
Model guidance tends to be in good agreement with rain chances moving in primarily during the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rain could result in a few localized areas of flash flooding, especially by early Thursday.
Severe weather isn't expected for the overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning period, but that could change by late Thursday.
The Storm Prediction Center generally has areas along and south of I-88 under a marginal risk, or a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale, for severe storms. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding this severe potential, mainly due to morning convection which could help dampen the threat.