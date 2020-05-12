Symphony Northwoods reports 72 cases of COVID-19, deaths now up to 9

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Symphony Northwoods, the site of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Belvidere reports 72 total cases in residents and staff and its ninth resident has died Tuesday, according to health officials.

Fifty-two residents at Symphony Northwoods and 20 staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Boone County reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 246. Thirty-six residents have recovered from the virus in the county.

This data comes on a day when the state reports the highest increase in COVID-19 cases to date, over 4,000, because of a massive increase in tests.