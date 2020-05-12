Summer reading program begins for local students

BOONE/WINNEBAGO CO (WREX) — K-6 students can now participate in the 10th Annual Summer Reading Program in Boone and Winnebago Counties.

“I have always been an avid reader and encourage my own kids to enjoy the limitless possibilities for adventure found in books,” Rep. Sosnowski said. “I hope kids join our reading challenge and make memories that will shape their future growth and inspire a passion for lifelong learning."

The "Reading Road Trip" summer program launched Tuesday by State Rep. Joe Sosnowski.

The program challenges students in the 69th District to read eight books throughout the summer which encourages students to start or maintain reading habits, according to Sosnowski's office.

Readers receive a certificate from the Illinois House of Representatives. Ten students win a $50 gift card to Barnes & Noble or Amazon to buy more books.

To join, request and fill out a form from Rep. Sosnowski's website or call their office at 815-547-3436 to request a copy by mail.

Forms must be signed and returned to Sosnowski's Rockford office or filled out online by Friday, August 7.