Stillman surprises soccer senior

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Stillman Valley's soccer team formed a parade, giving the Lady Cardinals' lone senior player a senior night since the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The team planned it for weeks, then drove by Raegan Wiehle's house and gave her a senior gift Tuesday night.

"It was really hard knowing I wasn't going to have a season," Wiehle said. "Getting to see these girls on this senior night was a really nice opportunity. It's been hard but I try to get out in the yard and kick a soccer ball around every now and then to keep with it."

During a difficult spring for senior athletes all over, this is a night Wiehle will not soon forget.

"These girls are really my family," she said. "I'm going to miss them."

Wiehle plans on attending UW-Platteville in the fall to study elementary education.

