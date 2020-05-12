Spring warmth leads to spring storms late this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures keep heating up in the coming days, with near-average warmth by Thursday. However, strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall may be threats by Thursday as well.

One more mild day:

The weather remains tranquil leading up to Wednesday night, and we'll see a few more degrees of warmth during this time.

While still cool, temperatures overnight only drop to around 40 degrees, which is a big improvement over the last several frosty nights. We should not see frost again tonight, or over the rest of the week as the weather will be too warm. Look for a partly cloudy and dry sky.

Wednesday remains mild, then we get back to average starting Thursday.

Wednesday keeps the sunny and dry weather around for one more day. Under the sunshine and breezy southeast winds, temperatures rise a little further and into the middle 60's.

Heavy rain threat:

By Wednesday night, the warm and active weather pattern kicks in. While temperatures return to the 70's, several rounds of storms may bring a slight risk for flash flooding and severe weather.

A slight risk for flash flooding is possible Wednesday night.

Storms and showers look to kick off after midnight Wednesday night, and continue into Thursday morning. For now, the risk for flash flooding looks very low, but still possible.

A marginal risk (1 out of a scale of 5) for severe weather sets up south of I-88 Thursday evening.

After a brief break Thursday afternoon, more storms kick in Thursday evening and last through Thursday night. This round has a slight risk for severe weather, mainly south of I-88. Wind and hail would the be main damaging threats.

A slight risk for flash flooding exists again Thursday night, but chances look higher to our south and east.

In addition, round after round of storms and downpours set us up a little better for a risk for flash flooding. The risk is still fairly low, but the Stateline is just on the outside of a higher flash flooding risk.

With each possible round of flash flooding, stay alert and off of the roads if the heavy rain crosses your path. If you are out driving, do not drive into any flooded road! Avoid those areas and find a safer path.

Even if we don't see flash flooding, hefty rain totals through Friday morning may lead to rises on area rivers.

Two inches or more for rainfall is possible by Friday morning between these couple rounds of storms. This could lead to river flooding by the weekend or next week, so pay attention to the river levels if you live near a body of water.

Dry weather slides back in briefly Friday, then more scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend. The weather keeps heating up; after hovering around 70 degrees this weekend, we may be close to or into the 80's by the middle of next week.