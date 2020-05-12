RVC unveils 21 proposals for Advanced Technology Center project

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College announced it has received 21 proposals for its Advanced Technology Center project.



The proposals have been under review by the Rock Valley College Board of Trustees who will determine which proposal they will accept on behalf of the people of Community College District 511.



The ATC would combine traditional classroom learning with technical instruction in manufacturing, feeding a supply of manufacturing workers to the region.



RVC says the goal of the ATC is to target individuals seeking to further their high school education and job opportunities through an education steeped in the latest technology.

RVC has seen some setbacks with the ATC in the past year, with high profile locations falling through, including the Barber Colman Village on Main St.

Shortly after, the school announced it was looking at a deal the Rockford Register Star news tower. However, not all of the RVC Board Members were on board with that plan. Then in April of this year, the college announced it was taking proposals for the building, saying it would be "cost prohibitive" for the college to only pursue the Register Star news tower site.



In May, Hononegah High School announced it was submitting a proposal for the project. If RVC chooses Hononegah's proposal, the facility be constructed west of the high school on its vacant property that was once the site of the Rockton Grade School.

Here's the full press release from RVC regarding the proposals. Page two of the release has a full list of the 21 sites.