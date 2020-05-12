Rockford Park District to host virtual summer camps

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District will host live, virtual camp sessions for children aged 5-12 each Friday during the summer.

"We hope these Friday afternoon virtual camps fill that void and offer an interactive way to have some fun, stay safe, and provide a much-needed break for kids and parents," Laurie Anderson, the superintendent of operations, said.

Families can now register "All in 4 Camp" as well as other virtual programs. Counselors from the park district's Nature Quest camp will lead activities with supplies from around the home.

Virtual summer camps give children the ability to connect with their friends and other kids their age, according to Anderson.

Each session costs $20 per family for each date and features a unique theme. Sessions are every Friday in May and the first Friday in June from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. via Zoom.

Families need an internet connection to join the live Zoom sessions.

To register, go to the park district's website or call 815-987-8800. Financial assistance is also available by calling the district office.

Session themes from the park district are listed below:

May 15 Growing Wild: Start a garden, play games to release some energy, and take a virtual trip to learn about plants. You'll learn what to look for (and what to look out for!) the next time you go hiking!

May 22 Animal Mania: Imitate animals, learn to identify animal tracks, and take a virtual trip to Lockwood Park!

May 29 We’ve Got Talent: Showcase your skills, learn new skills in a Zumba class, and join a talent show!

June 5 Virtual Escape: Catch a world-famous cartoon villain, survive on a deserted island, and locate a hidden vaccine! Your reward is a virtual escape to the tropics of Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens.