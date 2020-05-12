Rockford man accused of sexually abusing a child

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is in custody after police say he sexually abused a child under the age of 13.



Timothy Gulley, 35, of Rockford, was charged with four counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.



Rockford police say they were called to investigate a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile under the age of 13 back in January.



Authorities identified Gulley as the suspect and he turned himself in to the Winnebago County Jail on Sunday, May 10.



Gulley is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.