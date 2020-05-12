Rep. John Cabello files restraining order against Pritzker’s stay at home order

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park) has filed a temporary restraining order in regards to Gov. JB Pritzker's stay at home order.



According to online court records, the injunction was filed in the 17th Circuit Court on Tuesday. According to those same court records, a motion was filed on behalf of Gov. Pritzker, although it's unclear what that motion is for.



The injunction will go before a judge Friday.



Last month, Cabello filed a lawsuit against Pritzker in regards to the stay at home order that went in to effect in March as an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Cabello said he did not file for a temporary restraining order because he wanted to make an effort to come to an agreement on reopening the economy.



When asked about that particular lawsuit during his daily press briefings, Pritzker dismissed it, saying, "I think it's a similarly irresponsible lawsuit. We're in the business here of keeping people safe and healthy. That's what the stay at home order has been about. I think that lawsuit is just another attempt at grandstanding."



Cabello is the second Republican lawmaker to sue the governor. Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, filed a similar lawsuit in which he won when a judge ruled he was exempt from following the stay at home order. However, that lawsuit only applied to Bailey.



Cabello has said his lawsuit is worded to represent all Illinois citizens.