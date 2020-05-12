Pritzker announces new ‘All in Illinois’ content for kids featuring museums, attractions

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the state is trying to ensure children are involved in the state's "All in Illinois" initiative.



On Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker announced the All In Illinois website will now offer a kid-friendly content series to connect children and families with educational resources from Illinois museums and attractions.



The content series features videos and activities to inspire, educate and entertain children while we all continue to stay home to flatten the curve against the coronavirus pandemic.



To launch the new series, All In Illinois partnered with the Field Museum in Chicago, John Deere Pavilion in Moline, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield and several attractions in southern Illinois.



New kid-friendly content will be released on the website from partners across the state over the next four weeks. Content will also be featured weekly on social media channels.

“Our goal is to provide fun and educational activities for children to engage with as we continue to be ‘all in’ and stay home to support each other through this challenging time,” said Gov. Pritzker. “This content series also offers a taste of a variety of family-friendly experiences that will be available to them, once it’s safe to visit.”

Available resources on the All In Illinois website include downloadable coloring pages, word searches, crossword puzzles, educational videos, virtual field trips and more.