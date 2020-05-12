Person goes to hospital after being shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A person is in the hospital after being shot in Rockford.

According to the Rockford Police Department, a call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that a person was shot in the area of the 1900 block of Montague Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was able to go to the hospital on his or her own.

If you have any information on this, call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

This is a developing story. 13 News will provide more information as it becomes available.