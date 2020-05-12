New Facebook page lists what businesses are open during the pandemic in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Moves are still being made at a Rockford gym during the coronavirus pandemic.

Movement Fitness has revamped itself so it can stay open during the pandemic. While some people are still reaching their fitness goals, there is still fear that others have forgetten businesses are still open.

"That's why we are choosing to stay. We are choosing to ground our feet here and we are choosing to pour into Rockford," said Co-Owner Theresa Kegley.

That's why businesses owners like Justin and Theresa Kegley say people need to know that there are plenty of places still up and running.

"You look at the number of businesses that have had to close their physical doors but have found a way to continue to help other people; whether it be restaurants or like the people at Art Deli," said Co-Owner Justin Kegley.

To help, the Rockford Chamber of Commerce created a Facebook page that lets you know what is open in our area.

"You know they always say small businesses are the back bone of the community. When you support local business, two thirds of all the money recycles itself into the community, that goes to help another business," said President and CEO Einar Forsman.

Some companies have even gone virtual to stay in business.

"We figured out we are going to go through Zoom and Facebook and figure out ways to train people at home or remotely," said Kegley.

