Mercyhealth at risk of losing millions of federal dollars after eliminating multiple Medicaid providers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An Illinois Congresswoman believes Mercyhealth shouldn't be able to receive federal funding following the health care's decision to eliminate multiple Medicaid providers.



Last month, Mercyhealth announced they will no longer accept patients with IlliniCare, Meridian, Molina Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid.



Now, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D), of the 17th District, is calling for future COVID-19 relief funding to be denied to hospitals and health care providers, such as Mercyhealth, that stop accepting Medicaid insurance during the pandemic.

“It is indefensible that Mercyhealth would put Rockford’s most vulnerable patients, and the community, at risk in the middle of a pandemic all while accepting taxpayer-funded relief intended to help the public at large,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “While there is no doubt that hospitals and health care providers need and deserve our support during this challenging time, taxpayer dollars should be put towards institutions that are helping those in need rather than turning them away. Simply put – hospitals that abandon Medicaid patients during the COVID-19 pandemic should not receive federal relief funds.”

Bustos says Mercyhealth's decision will impact more than 66,000 people in the state. Following Mercyhealth's announcement, the Congresswoman released a statement, calling the decision "unconscionable."

The Congresswoman sent a letter to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with the request. The letter comes on the heels of reports that Mercyhealth will receive nearly $13 Million in federal COVID-19 relief funds as a direct result of the CARES Act.

You can read the full letter below. (If you're reading this story on the 13 WREX app, click here to read the letter).