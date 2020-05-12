Mayor McNamara tours food pantry, asks for donations

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford May Tom McNamara asks you to help local food pantries, if you have the means.

Tuesday, the mayor toured Cornucopia Food Pantry in Rockford. Cornucopia is one of ten members of the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition, which receives money from the annual Mayor's Hunger Luncheon.

That luncheon is canceled this year, due to COVID-19, which causes those ten pantries to lose out on thousands of dollars. So, he asks you to donate to them, with either money or food.

"Their need is great. Obviously this year with COVID-19, the impact of the virus and the impact of the modifications put in place because of the virus, they are seeing so many new customers," Mayor McNamara said.

You can send your donations to the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition on South Rockton Avenue in Rockford.