Jack Mabley Center in Dixon reports first COVID-19 death

DIXON (WREX) — The state-run Jack Mabley Center in Dixon reports its first COVID-19 death.

According to the Lee County Health Department the woman in her 50s had underlying health conditions. Officials say 42 residents and 9 staff members at the center have COVID-19.

The center serves a broad spectrum of individuals with behavioral and medical needs.

Over the past 24 hours, Lee County health officials report four new COVID-19 cases. One was reported late Monday and three more were reported Tuesday. They are: a person in his or her 60’s, a person in his or her 40’s; a person in his or her 20’s and a person in his or her late teens. One of the new cases is a resident at the Jack Mabley Center.

Lee County now has a total of 72 cases.