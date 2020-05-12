 Skip to Content

Illinois sees nearly 30,000 COVID-19 tests in a 24 hour stretch, highest to date

New
2:50 pm Coronavirus, Illinois News, Top Stories

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois continues to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus across the state.

On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the state tested 29,266 people in the past 24 hours for the virus, the highest number to date. It's only the second time the state has reached 20,000 tests in one day, with the other time coming on May 8.

Since the outbreak of the virus, Gov. Pritzker has said he's wanted more testing in the state, along with the country.

The governor's initial goal was 10,000 tests per day.

For more information, click here.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content