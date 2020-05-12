Illinois reports 4,014 new coronavirus cases and 144 new deaths, total cases over 83,000

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides an update on the spread of coronavirus in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois is reporting new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as testing becomes more rampant across the state.



The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,014 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases up to 83,021. This is the highest day-to-day number of cases to date.



The state also reported 144 new deaths related to the virus. The state's death toll related to the virus is now at 3,601.

"In Illinois, we are reporting those deaths have laboratory confirmation. As we learn more about the disease, there may have been less typical presentation of COVID-19 that were not appropriately attributed to COVID because there wasn't a test done because the suspicion was not there. There is also some additional deaths that happened in someone who happened to be COVID-positive but the COVID infection had nothing to do with the death," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 83,021 cases, including 3,601 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,266 specimens for a total of 471,691.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

