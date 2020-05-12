Illinois bar reverses course after police explain the consequences of defying the stay-at-home order

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) — The owner of a bar in Quincy, Illinois said Monday evening she would stop dine-in service after being open for one day in defiance of the governor's stay-at-home order.

Owner Judy Huff opened The Scoreboard's dining room and bar on Monday at 10 a.m. to a full house.

"Hopefully (the) city and state will leave us alone," Huff wrote on The Scoreboard's Facebook page over the weekend. "We will be open until someone shows up to stop us," she later added.

But, Huff said said police "explained the consequences" to her during a phone call on Monday.

That's why she wasn't surprised when a QPD officer showed up with a written warning later in the day.

"I knew I was going to get it and I even thanked the officer for doing his job. He deserved it and I'm satisfied with it," she said.

Officers said the Illinois Liquor Commission also became aware of the reopening via a Facebook post.

Huff said she talked to the commission on Monday and said she's still waiting on the outcome.

"I don't know if today will end it, it may be tomorrow or Wednesday, I don't know, but it'll be okay," she said.

Huff said she would offer delivery and curbside pickup only beginning Tuesday.

On Monday morning, Huff said her business had reached a point that she either needed to reopen now or face going out of business. She said it was a financial decision.

Monday afternoon, Adams County and Quincy officials released a statement detailing their response to local businesses that violate the governor's stay-at-home order.

Officials stated there will be a two-step response to violations of the stay-at-home order.

The statement said a police agency will respond when a complaint is received. If the business is in violation, a warning will be issued. The officer will explain to the business why it should not be open.

The statement said upon a second violation, the agency will forward complaints and reports to the appropriate state agency.