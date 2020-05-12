IceHogs reflect on season cut short

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs' season officially ended when the AHL canceled the remainder of its season Monday. The decision did not come as a surprise to players, who have been in wait-and-see mode for the past two months.

"Given the logistical challenges and from a health and safety standpoint of not only the players but the coaches, workers and fans, I didn't foresee this as a possiblity to come back," IceHogs captain Tyler Sikura said.

Head coach Derek King misses the everyday duties of a coach.

"Being around the guys, putting together a gameplan, being around the staff, excited about how our game is going to go the next game we play.," King said of the things he misses. "Down the stretch it was all division teams. It would have been tough but I was really looking forward to seeing how these guys reacted to that."

Two months without lacing up the skates and playing hockey seems like an eternity for the players.

"I haven't been able to skate," Sikura said. "This is up there, if not the longest I've gone without being able to skate. It's definitely strange. But everybody is in the same boat so from that perspective it's just something you have to adjust to."

And if they have to return to action without fans in the stands to start next season, they'll have to make do.

"It will be challenging for the players to get up for games, skating out through the Hog, through the tunnel and nobody's up there," King said. "That's something we'll deal with if it comes to that."

They'll be ready for anything, as players just want to get back on the ice.

The NHL still has not made a decision on its plans for the remainder of the season.